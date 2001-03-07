ABC wins Pearl Harbor rights

ABC has nailed down right to the latest epic screen treatment of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor and Steven Spielberg's sci-fi movie A.I., Reuters reports.

In addition to those two projected summer blockbusters, ABC also landed rights to current box office smash The Mexican in 2003 as part of an existing DreamWorks deal. Pearl Harbor is a project from Touchstone Pictures, a sister Disney company to ABC.

License fees for the films will be based on their eventual respective domestic box office grosses.