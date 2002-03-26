ABC wins with Oscars

Driven by Sunday's Academy Awards telecast, ABC won the week of March 18 through 24 in total viewers (13 million) and adults 18 through 49 (4.5/12). CBS and NBC

tied for second among adults 18 through 49 (4.2), followed by Fox (3.6), United Paramount Network (1.6) and

The WB Television Network (1.4). Among total viewers, CBS was second (11.7 million), followed by

NBC (10.6 million), Fox (8.2 million), UPN (3.7 million) and The WB (3.3

million).

Despite the fact that it was the lowest-rated Oscar telecast on record, it

gave the network its largest audience of the season. An estimated 77

million viewers across the United States tuned into some portion of the

superlong Sunday-night telecast, outdrawing the combined deliveries of both the

Grammy Awards and the Emmy Awards earlier this season.ABC's Oscar

broadcast, with a 25.4 Nielsen Media Research rating and a 42 audience share,

stood as the No. 1 program during the week among viewers, adults, men,

women and teens.

ABC also won the household race with an 8.5/14, followed by CBS (7.6/13), NBC

(7.2/12), Fox (5.1/8), UPN (2.4/4), THe WB (2.2/4) and Pax TV

(1.0/2).