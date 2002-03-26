ABC wins with Oscars
Driven by Sunday's Academy Awards telecast, ABC won the week of March 18 through 24 in total viewers (13 million) and adults 18 through 49 (4.5/12). CBS and NBC
tied for second among adults 18 through 49 (4.2), followed by Fox (3.6), United Paramount Network (1.6) and
The WB Television Network (1.4). Among total viewers, CBS was second (11.7 million), followed by
NBC (10.6 million), Fox (8.2 million), UPN (3.7 million) and The WB (3.3
million).
Despite the fact that it was the lowest-rated Oscar telecast on record, it
gave the network its largest audience of the season. An estimated 77
million viewers across the United States tuned into some portion of the
superlong Sunday-night telecast, outdrawing the combined deliveries of both the
Grammy Awards and the Emmy Awards earlier this season.ABC's Oscar
broadcast, with a 25.4 Nielsen Media Research rating and a 42 audience share,
stood as the No. 1 program during the week among viewers, adults, men,
women and teens.
ABC also won the household race with an 8.5/14, followed by CBS (7.6/13), NBC
(7.2/12), Fox (5.1/8), UPN (2.4/4), THe WB (2.2/4) and Pax TV
(1.0/2).
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.