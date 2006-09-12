ABC Wins the Night With 9/11

After a slow start on Monday night (it came in third place, with a 3.5 rating/ 9 share in the key 18-49 demo), ABC’s Path to 9/11 improved its numbers,on Tuesday the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

The drama's two-hour running time (interrupted for 18 minutes by President Bush’s address to the nation, which ran on all four major networks) won the 9-10 time period with a 4.2/10 (with Bush’s speech included) but lost out to Fox’s Prison Break (3.1/9 to 3.7/10) in its first hour. The second-most-watched show of the night was ABC’s Primetime, with a 3.8/10 from 10-11. But 20 minutes of that was overrun of 9/11. ABC won for the night with a 3.7/10.

Fox was at No. 2 with a 2.5/6. Vanished managed just a 2.0/5 for the hour, despite the strong Prison Break lead-in.

At No. 3 was CBS with comedy and CSI reruns.

NBC was fourth with a 1.8/5 for Dateline and a Medium rerun.