ABC Wins Most Murrow Awards

ABC won six Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the award for overall excellence, from the Radio-Television News Directors Association, the most of any network.

CBS was second with four awards, including best newscast for CBS Evening News with Katie Couric.

NBC also won a Murrow. Fox does not enter the competition.

The RTNDA gave out 77 national and local awards for excellence in electronic journalism.

Also winning overall excellence awards on the TV side were KOMO-TV Seattle for large-market stations and WJAR Cranston, R.I., for small markets.

In addition to the overall award, ABC won for hard news, investigative reporting (Brian Ross' “Prescriptions for Error”), documentary (Bob Woodruff's To Iraq and Back), spot news coverage (Minneapolis Bridge Collapse) and videography.

ESPN and ESPN Deportes each won awards, as well.

For all of the winners, click here.

The awards will be given out Oct. 13 in New York.