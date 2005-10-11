ABC Wins Monday, Yankees Go Home

A Pittsburgh Steelers rally helped ABC finish first in the adults 18-49 demographic during last night’s prime time.

Led by Monday Night Football, ABC averaged a 5.5 rating/13 share in the demo during prime time, according to Nielsen fast national data. (Fast nationals are time period estimates. Ratings may change when individual program performances are tallied.)

The Steelers edged out the Chargers, 24-22. From 8-11 p.m., the game posted a 5.9/14, finishing in a tie with CBS’ CSI: Miami for the night’s top-rated show (although Miami beat MNF in the 10-11 p.m. time slot).

ABC also aired Wife Swap (4.6/12) from 8-9 p.m.

Miami was CBS’s best performer, helping the Eye to a second-place finish on the night. The network averaged 4.6/11 in prime, with boosts in the 9 o’clock hour from Two and a Half Men (4.9/11 and Out of Practice (4.1/9). CBS started out the night with King of Queens (3.5/9) at 8 p.m. and How I Met Your Mother (3.3/8) at 8:30.

The self-destruction of the New York Yankees—or the triumph of the Los Angeles Angels in their division series, depending on your allegiance—aired on Fox. The Angels beat the Yankees, 5-2, in Anaheim, Calif. The game averaged 4.4/11 from 8-11 p.m., a third-place finish.

NBC was close behind, at 4.3/10. Las Vegas (4.8/11) was its best show , airing from 9-10 p.m. Medium finished at 4.7/11 during the 10 o’clock hour, and Surface (3.3/8) was buried at 8 p.m. by the rest of the Big Four lineups.

UPN squeaked past The WB, averaging 1.7/4. The former aired One on One (1.6/4) at 8 p.m.; All of Us (1.8/4) at 8:30; Girlfriends (1.8/4) at 9 p.m.; and Half & Half (1.6/4) at 9:30.

The WB filled Just Legal’s 9 p.m. slot with a repeat of Related (1.0/2). (Just Legal, the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced legal drama, was cancelled on Oct. 6 after only three episodes.) The network also broadcast 7th Heaven (1.9/5) at 8-9 p.m.