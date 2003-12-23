ABC Wins Monday Night

Monday Night Football’s Green Bay Packers-Oakland Raiders game did the trick for ABC Monday night, when the network won prime time across the key ratings categories. (Although CBS’s scheduling of reruns of three of its four comedies, including Everybody Loves Raymond probably helped ABC’s numbers look a little better than they normally do). CBS was second pretty much across the board.

NBC was third with Fear Factor and two Las Vegas repeats. Fox was fourth with reruns of The Simpsons, King of the Hill, Malcolm and Arrested Development. UPN was fifth with The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends and Half & Half (all re-runs). The WB picked up the rear with reruns of 7th Heaven and Everwood.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate viewer averages: ABC, 13.7 million; CBS, 12.3 million; NBC, 8.1 million. Fox, 4.3 million; UPN, 3.1 million; WB, 2.5 million.