ABC Wins Monday

ABC won the Monday ratings battle across the board with coverage of the Dallas

Cowboys-New York Giants National Football League game.

CBS was second with Yes, Dear, Still Standing, Everybody Loves Raymond and CSI:

Miami.

Fox was third in adults 18-49 with The O.C. and Paradise Hotel.

NBC was fourth in 18-49 and third in households and viewers with Fear

Factor and Third Watch.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate total-viewer averages: ABC 16.7

million, CBS 11.1 million, NBC 6.4 millionm and Fox 5.3 million.

Adults 18-49: ABC 6.5/18, CBS 3.7/10, Fox 2.6/7 and NBC 2.5/7.

Meanwhile The WB Television Network averaged a 6.9/10 (household) for the premieres of

7th Heaven and Everwood, which put the network third

out of six networks in Nielsen’s 55 local metered markets, behind ABC and CBS.

The WB said 7th Heaven's 7.7/12 tied the network’s

record high for any debut or premiere on any night. (The other show to do it was

Charmed in 1998).

UPN averaged a 3.8/5 for the premieres of The Parkers, Eve, Girlfriends

and Half & Half.