ABC Wins with Lost
ABC thriller Lost posted another big outing Wednesday, ranking as the most-watched broadcast program and helping the network to win the night.
Lost nabbed a 6.6 rating in the 18-49 demo with a 17 share and 18.6 million total viewers. As in past weeks, though, its lead-out, The Bachelor, couldn’t hold on.
Half of the Lost audience fled, leaving The Bachelor with a 3.9 rating/9 share and 9.2 million viewers. At 10 p.m., Wife Swap perked up to a 4.7/13 and 10.7 million viewers. For the night, ABC posted a 5.1/13 and 12.8 million viewers.
CBS turned in a second-place performance, averaging a 4.0/10 and 11.6 million viewers in prime. CSI: NY notched a 5.5/15 and 14.7 million viewers, beating out NBC’s Law & Order in demos and total viewers. Law & Order averaged a 3.3/9 and 10.9 million viewers.
For the night, NBC generated a 3.4/9 and 11 million viewers. LAX is trying to settle in to its new Wednesday 8 p.m. slot, where it moved Oct. 25 to replace Hawaii. Last night’s episode earned a 2.5/6 and 8.2 million viewers, ranking third in its time slot behind Lost and CBS’ 60 Minutes. At 9 p.m., The West Wing earned NBC’s best marks of the night with a 4.4/11 and 14 million viewers. Perhaps it was the Kerry camp looking for solace in a Democratic president on the day it had to concede its race for the real thing.
Fox finished with a 3.4/8 and 7.4 million viewers in prime. UPN’s combination of America’s Next Top Model and Kevin Hill delivered solid ratings, a 2.1/5 with 4.5 million viewers. Model scored a 2.6/6 rating and 5.5 million viewers. The WB finished with a 1.7/4 and 3.7 million viewers.
Both UPN and the WB pulled in strong numbers in their key younger demos. Smallville nabbed a 2.4/6 share and 4.9 million viewers, but its lead-out Jack & Bobby fell to a 1.1/3 and 2.6 million viewers. The network recently relocated Jack & Bobby from Sunday to Wednesday and ratings are improving.
