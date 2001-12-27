ABC wins key ratings demos

At last, some good news for ABC.

The network, which has had a tough go of it so far this season in primetime,

won the weekly ratings race for Dec. 17 through 23 in the key adults 18-through-49

demographic.

It was ABC's first weekly win in the category all season and its most competitive

finish in nine months.

ABC averaged a network-best 3.9 rating/12 share in adults 18 through 49, according to

Nielsen Media Research.

CBS finished second with a 3.5/10, followed by NBC at a 3.3/10 and Fox at a

3.1/9.

CBS finished first for the week in total viewers, averaging 11.9 million.

ABC was second at 10.6 million, followed by NBC with 8.7 million and Fox at

6.6 million.

ABC was led by Monday Night Football's best ratings performance of the

season.

The St. Louis Rams-New Orleans Saints matchup averaged 19.6 million and

an 8.1/22 in adults 18 through 49.

United Paramount Network topped rival The WB Television Network in both ratings categories for the week, averaging a

1.6 rating in adults 18 through 49 vs. The WB's 1.4 and 3.9 million viewers vs. The WB's

3.5 million.