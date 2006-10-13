ABC Wins, CBS Edges Closer

ABC won Thursday night in the 18-49 demo with a 5.7 rating/15 share, according to Nielsen overnight numbers and thanks to Grey's Anatomy's 9.3/22.



But ABC barely topped CBS's 5.6/15 average on the night in the closest Thursday night race of the new season.



CBS scored with Survivor, which won its 8-9 time period with a 5.4/15, and did well with CSI, a 7.5/18, at 9-10, though it continues to play second fiddle to Grey's.



NBC was third with a 4.3/11 for the night, carried by ER's time period-winning 5.9/16. that show continues to do well, benefiting by what some NBC execs see as a cross-network lead-in from that other medical show, Greys.



Fox was a distant fourth with a 2.4/6 for its coverage of the Mets victory and over the Cardinals. The CW recorded a 1.9, led by Smallville at a 2.2/6, which came in fourth in the 8-9 time period, beating Fox's game coverage.

