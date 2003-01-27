ABC wins big for Super Sunday
Not surprisingly, ABC chalked up some big numbers Sunday night with its
coverage of Super Bowl XXXVII, drawing an average 72.3 million viewers
throughout prime time (7 p.m. to 11 p.m.), although the peak hour was 7 p.m to 8
p.m., when an average 86.5 million fans tuned in.
The game crushed the competition -- none of the other networks even reached a
5 household rating for the night.
The Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings for the night, households:
ABC 34.1 rating/51 share, CBS 4.2/6, Fox 3.7/5 and NBC 3.5/5.
Adults 18 through 49: ABC 30.2/60, Fox 2.2/4, NBC 2.0/4 and CBS 1.4/3.
The WB Television Network averaged a 1.7/2 in the local Nielsen metered markets with back-to-back episodes of High School Reunion.
On Saturday, CBS won the household battle with Touched by an Angel,
The District and The Agency.
Fox won adults 18 through 49 with Cops and America's Most
Wanted.
On Friday, NBC won households and the key demos with Mr. Sterling,
Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.
NBC's new midseason 8 p.m. show, Mr. Sterling, tied for first in
households with Funniest Home Videos on ABC.
Videos was first among adults 18 through 49, followed by Fastlane, which Fox recently moved to the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. time period from Wednesday
nights.
Sterling was third in the demo.
CBS tried Presidio Med at 8 p.m. and finished third in households and
fourth in the key demos.
The WB averaged a 3.7/6 in the local Nielsen metered markets with its Friday
comedy block anchored by Reba.
UPN averaged a 2.8/4 with the movie Ace Ventura: Nature
Calls.
