ABC Wins Big

On a night when all the Big four nets aired all-original episodes, ABC crushed the competition in dramatic fashion with a combination of hit drama, Lost, and the two-hour debut of Alias.

ABC averaged a 7.3 Nielsen rating/18 share in the key 18-49 demo for the night.

Lost, at 8-9, was the highest-rated show of the night by far at an 8.3/21, which exactly equaled the rating/share of CBS, NBC and Fox, combined, for the hour.

Alias averaged a 6.7/16). They were prime time personal bests for both series (Alias drew an 8.2/23 in January 2003 for a post-Super Bowl airing).

It was ABC's best performance in the demo since November 2002 (a Bachelor finale), and its best household number (10.9/16) on the night since November 2003 (another Bachelor finale).

CBS was a distant second for the night with a 3.7/9 for 60 Minutes, King of Queens, Center of the Universe, and CSI: NY. NBC was a close third with a 3.6/9 for Sports Illustrated: Model Search, West Wing, and Law & Order. Fox was right behind, with a 3.5/8 for That 70's Show, Quintuplets, and Nanny 911.

The WB and UPN tied for fifth with a 1.2/3, UPN for Road to Stardom and Kevin Hill, The WB for Smallville and Big Man on Campus.

