ABC: We dropped ball on Columbia coverage

The network that won a DuPont Award, a Peabody Award and an Emmy Award for its spot coverage of Sept. 11 was caught unprepared for the Saturday-morning shuttle Columbia disaster

and admitted as much last Thursday in a conference call with unhappy affiliate

news directors.

Already the only major cable or broadcast news network without a Saturday-morning news presence, ABC suffered further from the absence of a fiber optic

line connecting it with its own Dallas affiliate, WFAA-TV.

The line is an expensive proposition, network insiders said, but Cable News Network was able

to use its line to take WFAA's historic video of the shuttle breakup long before

ABC.

And many ABC affiliates carried CNN over ABC.

The network itself called the conference following complaints from affiliates

and ABC-owned stations, collectively trounced in that Saturday's ratings even by

cable network CNN. ABC News president David Westin, who called the meeting, admitted

his own frustration with Saturday's coverage and vowed more funding, better

staffing and better training for weekend coverage.

KETV(TV) Omaha, Neb., news director Rose Ann Shannon, who chairs ABC's affiliate-news-advisory board, said she came away from the conference encouraged.

"I felt ABC acted quickly to address the problems," she said.