ABC, WB order more pilots

ABC plans to order a New York-centric comedy pilot for fall 2001, Born in Brooklyn, while the WB will present a new version of That's Incredible, Reuters reports.

Born in Brooklyn follows a thirtysomething Brooklyn couple expecting their first child. The show explores how the two deal with the changes the baby's arrival brings.

The WB had been in talks for some time about reviving That's Incredible, which debuted on ABC in March 1980 with hosts John Davidson, Cathy Lee Crosby and Fran Tarkenton, featuring a mix of extreme stunt and freak show pieces.

Both projects are being produced by Studios USA Television.