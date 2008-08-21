ABC, USA Today Hit the Road

ABC News and USA Today announced Thursday that they will partner to report from all 50 states in the United States in the run-up to the Nov. 4 presidential election.

Dubbed “50 States in 50 Days,” the project will kick off Monday, Sept. 15, with daily features in USA Today and location reports from all of ABC News’ broadcast properties, Good Morning America, World News with Charles Gibson and Nightline. Both will share content on their respective Web sites.

“As we approach this watershed election, ABC News and USA Today will go to every corner of this great country to report on the hopes and concerns of Americans as they prepare to cast their votes,” ABC News president David Westin said in a statement. “Having worked on many successful joint editorial projects over the years with USA Today, we could not be more pleased to partner once again with them.”

“USA Today strives daily to reflect and respect the lives of Americans throughout the nation,” said Ken Paulson, the paper’s editor and senior vice president of news, in a statement. “That’s why this partnership with ABC News is such a great fit. It provides important perspective on what matters most as we approach this pivotal election.”

ABC News and USA Today have partnered previously on several projects, including their “Where Things Stand” series on Iraq and the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and a series of reports on health-care issues.