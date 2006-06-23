ABC Upfront Topping $2 Billion

ABC is expected to wrap up it’s upfront advertising negotiations Friday afternoon.

The network is averaging increases of 3%-4% and is expected to secure orders worth $2.2 billion.

ABC got a late start after a tussle with ad buyers over whether or not to count audiences watching shows on digital video recorders after they air. The advertisers won and all networks are pricing ads only on "live" ratings.

Even rival networks predicted that ABC would fare relatively well in the upfront because it's the only network to post an increase in audience this season, thanks to shows like now-veteran hits Lost and Desperate Housewives, and more recently the break-out Grey's Anatomy.



For all their other strengths, CBS, which is traditionally strong in households, fell 5% in 18-49s and Fox was flat, with its strong entertainment slate, including 24, House and, or course, powerhouse American Idol,24, dragged down by weak sports ratings last fall.