ABC Tweaks Comedy Schedule

ABC has benched sitcom Hope and Faith Friday, instead extending the Dancing With The Stars results show to one hour as a lead-in to rookie drama In Justice.

And this Monday, when NBC airs the Golden Globes, ABC will show a rerun of the season premiere of The Bachelor in place of its 9 pm comedy block, which features new sitcoms Emily's Reasons Why Not and Jake In Progress.

The ABC Monday-night comedy block performed only modestly in the ratings last week; both Emily and Jake are scheduled to return the following Monday.