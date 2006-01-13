ABC Tweaks Comedy Schedule
By Ben Grossman
ABC has benched sitcom Hope and Faith Friday, instead extending the Dancing With The Stars results show to one hour as a lead-in to rookie drama In Justice.
And this Monday, when NBC airs the Golden Globes, ABC will show a rerun of the season premiere of The Bachelor in place of its 9 pm comedy block, which features new sitcoms Emily's Reasons Why Not and Jake In Progress.
The ABC Monday-night comedy block performed only modestly in the ratings last week; both Emily and Jake are scheduled to return the following Monday.
