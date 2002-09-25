ABC in Tuesday slump
ABC's new Tuesday comedies were down significantly in the ratings for week
No. 2, the first week they had original programming competition from the other
networks. That's according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate numbers.
CBS won the household race and NBC won the key adult demos for the night.
The Nielsen metered-market numbers (household ratings only in 53 metered
markets) showed that The WB Television Network whooped UPN in a night of premieres on both
networks.
At 8 p.m., ABC's 8 Simple Rules was down 21 percent among adults 18 through
49 and 24 percent among adults 25 through 54. Life with Bonnie, which
followed at 8:30 p.m., was down 28 percent in 18 through 49 and 30 percent among
adults 25 through 54. Nevertheless, the two shows combined to win the 8 p.m. to 9
p.m. competition among adults 18 through 49, ahead of second-place That 70s Show and Grounded for Life on Fox, third-place JAG on
CBS and fourth-place In Laws, which NBC ran twice, at 8 p.m.and 8:30 p.m..
JAG easily won the household race in its season premiere and tied for
first among adults 25 through 54 with the ABC comedies.
At 9 p.m., 20.6 million viewers tuned in to the season premiere of Frasier
on NBC, which easily won all of the key ratings categories. More than 15.6 million
viewers stuck around for the premiere of Hidden Hills on the
Peacock web, making it the third-most-watched show of the night (behind second-place JAG). Hills, too, easily won all key ratings categories.
The season premiere of CBS' The Guardian was second among adults 18
through 49 and 25 through 54 in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, and an NYPD Blue
anniversary special was third in those demos.
At 10 p.m., the premiere episode of Presidio Med, CBS' new medical drama,
tied the season premiere of NYPD Blue in households. Med was
second among adults 25 through 54 and a close third behind NBC's Dateline
among adults 18 through 49.
For the night, the household numbers: CBS 9.8/14, NBC 8.8/14, ABC 7.4/12 and
Fox 4.5/07.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.3/14, ABC 4.3/11, CBS 3.9/10 and Fox 3.5/9.
Adults 25 through 54: NBC 6.0/14; ABC and CBS 5.2/12; Fox 3.1/7.
Adults 18 through 34: NBC 4.6/13, Fox 4.2/12, ABC 3.2/9 and CBS 2.2/6.
Meanwhile, The WB won the household competition among the three networks
airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a metered-market household average of 5.9/8. Fox
averaged a 4.5/6 by the same measure, and UPN averaged a 3.5/5.
The season premiere of The WB's Gilmore Girls averaged a 5.4/8,
beating the season premiere of UPN's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which did a
4.0/6 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The WB's Smallville averaged a 6.3/9 in its season premiere from 9 p.m. to
10 p.m., beating the premiere of The Haunted on UPN, which averaged a 3.2/5.
