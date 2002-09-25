ABC in Tuesday slump

ABC's new Tuesday comedies were down significantly in the ratings for week

No. 2, the first week they had original programming competition from the other

networks. That's according to Nielsen Media Research's fast affiliate numbers.

CBS won the household race and NBC won the key adult demos for the night.

The Nielsen metered-market numbers (household ratings only in 53 metered

markets) showed that The WB Television Network whooped UPN in a night of premieres on both

networks.

At 8 p.m., ABC's 8 Simple Rules was down 21 percent among adults 18 through

49 and 24 percent among adults 25 through 54. Life with Bonnie, which

followed at 8:30 p.m., was down 28 percent in 18 through 49 and 30 percent among

adults 25 through 54. Nevertheless, the two shows combined to win the 8 p.m. to 9

p.m. competition among adults 18 through 49, ahead of second-place That 70s Show and Grounded for Life on Fox, third-place JAG on

CBS and fourth-place In Laws, which NBC ran twice, at 8 p.m.and 8:30 p.m..

JAG easily won the household race in its season premiere and tied for

first among adults 25 through 54 with the ABC comedies.

At 9 p.m., 20.6 million viewers tuned in to the season premiere of Frasier

on NBC, which easily won all of the key ratings categories. More than 15.6 million

viewers stuck around for the premiere of Hidden Hills on the

Peacock web, making it the third-most-watched show of the night (behind second-place JAG). Hills, too, easily won all key ratings categories.

The season premiere of CBS' The Guardian was second among adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54 in the 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. hour, and an NYPD Blue

anniversary special was third in those demos.

At 10 p.m., the premiere episode of Presidio Med, CBS' new medical drama,

tied the season premiere of NYPD Blue in households. Med was

second among adults 25 through 54 and a close third behind NBC's Dateline

among adults 18 through 49.

For the night, the household numbers: CBS 9.8/14, NBC 8.8/14, ABC 7.4/12 and

Fox 4.5/07.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 5.3/14, ABC 4.3/11, CBS 3.9/10 and Fox 3.5/9.

Adults 25 through 54: NBC 6.0/14; ABC and CBS 5.2/12; Fox 3.1/7.

Adults 18 through 34: NBC 4.6/13, Fox 4.2/12, ABC 3.2/9 and CBS 2.2/6.

Meanwhile, The WB won the household competition among the three networks

airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a metered-market household average of 5.9/8. Fox

averaged a 4.5/6 by the same measure, and UPN averaged a 3.5/5.

The season premiere of The WB's Gilmore Girls averaged a 5.4/8,

beating the season premiere of UPN's Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which did a

4.0/6 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The WB's Smallville averaged a 6.3/9 in its season premiere from 9 p.m. to

10 p.m., beating the premiere of The Haunted on UPN, which averaged a 3.2/5.