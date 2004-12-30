ABC Tsunami Special Tops Night
ABC returned to its winning ways Wednesday night, topping the Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings in the 18-49 demo with a 3.2 rating/9 share average on the night on the strength of a special on the tsunami disaster, plus back-to-back repeats of Lost.
In fact, the special, "Wave of Destruction," was the highest-rated show of the night in both total households and 18-49, the first time the network has won either at 10-11 on Wednesday nights this season.
The hour special, which replaced a repeat of reality show Wife Swap, averaged a 3.8/11, edging out a repeat of CSI: NY(3.7/10) on CBS.
CBS was in second place with a 2.9/8 for 60 Minutes and repeats of King of Queens, Center of the Universe, and CSI: NY.
Fox was third with a 2.7/8 for repeats of That 70's Show, Quintuplets and Nanny 911.
NBC found itself in fourth place with repeats of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, West Wing, and Law & Order.
UPN edged out The WB for fifth place with a 1.1/3 for its two-hour repeat airing of The Vibe Awards. The WB averaged a 1.0/3 for repeats of Smallville and an original outing for Big Man on Campus, which, ironically, drew the smallest rating of the night.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.