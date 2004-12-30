ABC Tsunami Special Tops Night

ABC returned to its winning ways Wednesday night, topping the Nielsen Media Research prime-time ratings in the 18-49 demo with a 3.2 rating/9 share average on the night on the strength of a special on the tsunami disaster, plus back-to-back repeats of Lost.

In fact, the special, "Wave of Destruction," was the highest-rated show of the night in both total households and 18-49, the first time the network has won either at 10-11 on Wednesday nights this season.

The hour special, which replaced a repeat of reality show Wife Swap, averaged a 3.8/11, edging out a repeat of CSI: NY(3.7/10) on CBS.

CBS was in second place with a 2.9/8 for 60 Minutes and repeats of King of Queens, Center of the Universe, and CSI: NY.

Fox was third with a 2.7/8 for repeats of That 70's Show, Quintuplets and Nanny 911.

NBC found itself in fourth place with repeats of Law & Order: Criminal Intent, West Wing, and Law & Order.

UPN edged out The WB for fifth place with a 1.1/3 for its two-hour repeat airing of The Vibe Awards. The WB averaged a 1.0/3 for repeats of Smallville and an original outing for Big Man on Campus, which, ironically, drew the smallest rating of the night.

