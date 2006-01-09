ABC Trio Takes Sunday

ABC won Sunday night with its trio of time-period winning shows: Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,Desperate Housewives and Grey's Anatomy.

Not surprisingly, a new Desperate Housewives was the highest-rated show of the night Sunday in the 18-49 demo (and households, too) in the Nielsen Fast Affiliate ratings, with a 10.1 rating/22 share powering ABC to a 6.9/17.

A Grey'sAnatomy clip show dominated at 10-11 with a 7.2/18, easily beating a repeat of CSI: NY on CBS (3.4/8) and a new Crossing Jordan on NBC (3.6/9).

Grey's fell off rather sharply from its first to second half hours (a full rating point, from a 7.7 to a 6.7).

It was billed in the TV listings as a new show, and it was new in the sense that it was a catch-up collage of plotlines from the debut through the most recent new episode, an increasingly popular technique for repurposing old content while bringing viewers up to speed on sometimes complicated plotlines. But the fall-off in the hour, unusual for the show, suggests some viewers may have tuned in for a new show and exited after discovering it was not.

CBS was second with a 5.2/12, thanks primarily to an NFL football overun (Sunday prime time starts at 7 p.m.), which drew a 10.2/28 at 7-7:30. but the network's lineup continued to benefit from the lead-in, though ratings declined throughout the night (from an 8.8 at 7-8, to a 4.6 at 8-9, to a 3.8 at 9-10, to a 3.4 at 10-11.).

Fox was third with a 3.7/9 for its primarily animated Sunday lineup. Its top show was a new Simpsons at 8-8:30, which averaged a strong 4.9/12 for second place in the time period behind the first half hour of ABC's Home Edition.

NBC was a distant fourth with a 2.6/6. It's top show was Crossing Jordan, with a 3.6/9 at 10. The West Wing averaged a lackluster 1.9/5 for an episode dedicated to the late John Spencer (VP candidate and former Bartlett administration Chief of staff, Leo McGarry), who died of a heart attack.

The WB and Univision tied for fifth place at a .9/2. UPN does not program the time period.

