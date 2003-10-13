ABC, Touchstone Ink Bay-Salerno Pilot Deal

Film producer and director Michael Bay and writer Shane Salerno have signed a deal with ABC and Touchstone Television to develop a one-hour drama for the network.

Salerno will create and write the show, which will focus on a criminal kingpin and the U.S. Attorney who is investigating him. Bay will help develop the script and direct the pilot, Bay’s schedule permitting.

Bay and Salerno first worked together on Armageddon

, Bay’s first blockbuster film, which Bay followed up with such hits as Bad Boys

, Bad Boys II

, Pearl Harbor

and The Rock

.

Salerno was the co-creator, executive producer and show runner on UC: Undercover

, which aired on NBC for one season.

Bay’s The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

opens next Friday, while Salerno has three feature films in the works.