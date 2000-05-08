ABC on total (viewer) roll

NBC put an end to ABC's adult 18-49 streak, but the Disney-owned network kept on trucking with its 18th straight week as the most watched broadcast network.

NBC ended ABC's nine-week streak in the key adults 18-49 demo, averaging a 5.2 national rating for the week of April 24-30. ABC averaged a 5.0 rating in adults 18-49, ahead of Fox's 3.8 and CBS'3.1, according to Nielsen Media Research.

In total viewers, ABC reached its longest consecutive run ever with a 13.3 million viewer average. ABC beat NBC with 12.4 million, CBS with 11.1 million and FOX at 8.1 million. NBC's Must See TV Thursday night lineup powered NBC to adults 18-49 victory-with ER averaging a 13.1/34, Friends a 10.8/34 and Frasier 10.4/27 in the key demo.