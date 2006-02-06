ABC Tops WGA Awards

The Writers Guild of America handed out its awards on the East and West Coasts Saturday night at ceremonies at The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles and the Waldorf-Astoria in New York.

ABC was the big winner among broadcast networks with five awards, including for dramas Lost and Grey's Anatomy and asweep of the news writing categories.

TV category winners were:

•Drama series: Lost, ABC

•Comedy Series: Curb Your Enthusiasm, HBO

•New series: Grey's Anatomy, ABC

•Drama Episode: House, "Autopsy," House, Fox.

•Comedy, Episode: Weeds, "You Can't Meet the Bear," Showtime

•Long-form, original: Warm Springs, HBO.

•Long-Form, Adapted: Life and Death of Peter Sellers, HBO

•Animation: The Simpson's,"Mommie Beerest," Fox.

•Comedy/Variety, Music/Awards/Tributes: Kennedy Center Honors, CBS

•Comedy/Variety, Talk: Conan O'Brien, NBC

•Daytime Serials: New Charlie ("Miracle Boys"), Noggin.

•Children's Script: Edge of America, Showtime.

•Documentary, Current Events: Someone's Watching, Discovery Times; The Torture Question, PBS.

•Documentary Other Than Current Events: Unforgiveable Blackness, PBS.

•TV News Script, bulletin or breaking news: Peter Jennings Remembered, ABC.

•TV News Script, Analysis, Feature or Commentary: The Matthew Shepard Story: Secrets of a Murder, ABC.

•TV Graphic Animation: Inauguration 2005, ABC.