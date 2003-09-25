ABC Tops NBC in Wednesday Ratings
ABC edged NBC for a victory in the key demographic for both networks (adults
18-49) Wednesday night.
ABC had a more decisive victory among adults 18-34, while NBC easily won
households, viewers and adults 25-54.
ABC’s demo win was driven by the one-hour premiere of My Wife &
Kids, followed by the two-hour premiere of The Bachelor 4.
NBC had the two most-watched shows of the night -- the premieres of The West
Wing at 9 p.m. (18.1 million) and Law & Order at 10 p.m. (20.5
million). Both shows won across the key categories with the exception of adults
18-34, where they placed second behind ABC.
CBS was third across most of the key categories (tied for third with Fox for
adults 18-49 and fourth among adults 18-34) with the premiere of 60 Minutes
II, the Big Brother 3 finale and the premiere of The Brotherhood of Poland, N.H.
Fox was fourth in households and viewers and third among adults 18-34 with
the two-hour finale of Performing as.
UPN was fifth across the board with Enterprise and Jake 2.0, and
The WB Television Network was sixth with a Hilary Duff special and an encore presentation of
One Tree Hill.
Compared with "premiere Wednesday" a year ago, ABC was up 22% in households, NBC
was up 2% and CBS was down 10%.
For the night the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 16.4
million, ABC 12.9 million, CBS 9.8 million, Fox 6.6 million, UPN 3.3
million and The WB 2.2 million.
Adults 18-49 (rating/share): ABC 5.9/16; NBC 5.8/16; CBS and Fox 3.0/8;
UPN 1.2/3; WB 0.8/2.
