ABC Tops NBC in Wednesday Ratings

ABC edged NBC for a victory in the key demographic for both networks (adults

18-49) Wednesday night.

ABC had a more decisive victory among adults 18-34, while NBC easily won

households, viewers and adults 25-54.

ABC’s demo win was driven by the one-hour premiere of My Wife &

Kids, followed by the two-hour premiere of The Bachelor 4.

NBC had the two most-watched shows of the night -- the premieres of The West

Wing at 9 p.m. (18.1 million) and Law & Order at 10 p.m. (20.5

million). Both shows won across the key categories with the exception of adults

18-34, where they placed second behind ABC.

CBS was third across most of the key categories (tied for third with Fox for

adults 18-49 and fourth among adults 18-34) with the premiere of 60 Minutes

II, the Big Brother 3 finale and the premiere of The Brotherhood of Poland, N.H.

Fox was fourth in households and viewers and third among adults 18-34 with

the two-hour finale of Performing as.

UPN was fifth across the board with Enterprise and Jake 2.0, and

The WB Television Network was sixth with a Hilary Duff special and an encore presentation of

One Tree Hill.

Compared with "premiere Wednesday" a year ago, ABC was up 22% in households, NBC

was up 2% and CBS was down 10%.

For the night the Nielsen Media Research fast-affiliate total-viewer averages: NBC 16.4

million, ABC 12.9 million, CBS 9.8 million, Fox 6.6 million, UPN 3.3

million and The WB 2.2 million.

Adults 18-49 (rating/share): ABC 5.9/16; NBC 5.8/16; CBS and Fox 3.0/8;

UPN 1.2/3; WB 0.8/2.