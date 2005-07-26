ABC Tops Evening/Nightly/Tonight News Race

ABC News claimed a slim victory in 25-54-year-old viewers in last week’s evening news ratings race.



According to Nielsen Media Research data for July 18-22, ABC’s World News Tonight pulled in an average 2.73 million viewers in the key news demo—30,000 more than NBC Nightly News’ 2.70 million viewers. CBS Evening News notched 2.2 million viewers among 25-54s.

World News Tonight and Nightly News were tied with a 2.2 rating in the demo. CBS Evening News was third with a 1.8.

NBC, meanwhile, attracted the largest total audience at 8.2 million viewers compared to ABC’s 7.98 million and CBS' 6.65 million.