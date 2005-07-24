ABC Tops Critics Choices

Television critics honored ABC's Lost and Desperate Housewives with top honors at the 2005 Television Critics Association Awards Saturday night in Los Angeles, while its Nightline won the Heritage Award.

Desperate Housewives was named program of the year, while Lost collected

awards for both best new program and best drama.

Fox's ratings-challenged critical darling, Arrested Development, was honored for best comedy.

Other winners were Frontline, news and information; DeGrassi: The Next Generation, children's show; The Office special, best special; Jon Stewart, individual achievement in comedy, and Bob Newhart, for career achievement.

The ceremony was hosted by CBS late night personality Craig Ferguson.