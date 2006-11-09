ABC Is Tops, But Criminal Trumps Lost in Total Viewers

While ABC's Lost trounced CBS' Criminal Minds in the key 18-49 demo once again (7.0 rating/17 share to a 5.1/12), Criminal won in total viewers for the second week in a row (17,528 million to 17,102 mil) from 9-10. The Eye network's total-household rating in the time slot was 11.1/17 to ABC's 10.4/15. This is especially significant considering that this was Lost's fall finale; original episodes will not air again until January.

ABC was No. 1 in 18-49 for the night, earning a 5.1/13 (its Dancing With the Stars results won the 8-9 slot with a 5.2/14; CBS' Jericho was its closest competitor in the slot with a 3.0/8).

CBS was No, 2 with a 4.5/12.

At No. 3, NBC earned a 3.0/8. Its highest-rated show was The Biggest Loser, which earned a 3.6/9 from 9-10.

Fox was in fourth place with a 2.2/5 for Bones and The O.C.

Close behind was The CW, with a 2.1/5 for Next Top Model and One Tree Hill (still struggling after its strong lead-in, earning just a 1.5/4 following Model's 2.6/7).