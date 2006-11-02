ABC on Top Again

ABC won the primetime race Wednesday with a 4.7 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo on the strength of Dancing With the Stars (4.9/13)results and Lost, the highest-rated show of the night on any network with a 6.6/16.

Criminal Minds, however, did manage to beat Lost in total viewers (16,973 million to 16,066 million), the first time a scripted program has ever beat Lost in that category.

CBS was second at a 4.4/12 for Jericho, Criminal Minds and CSI: NY (the network's highest-rated offering at a 5.3/15).

NBC was third with a 2.6/7. 30 Rock continued its ratings slide, earning just a 1.8/5 from 8-8:30, down from last week's 2.1/6 (and 2.3/7 the week before).

Fox was fourth with a 2.1/5. New quiz show The Rich List was not so rich after all, premiering to just a 1.5/4 from 9-10.

The CW earned a 1.6/4 for Next Top Model and a rerun of One Tree Hill.