ABC on Top Again

ABC was on the top of the primetime heap again Wednesday night with a 4.9 rating/13 share in the key 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen overnight numbers. The network won the 8-9 time slot with Dancing With the Stars results (4.9/14) and 9-10 with Lost (6.5/16, down from last week's 6.7 /17 ). The Nine continued to perform poorly following Lost, managing just a 3.2//9 from 10-11, the last in its time slot.

CBS was second for the night with a 4.2/11 forJericho, Criminal Minds and CSI: NY. Jericho's 3.1/9 was down a bit from last week's 3.2/9; CBS has ordered a full season of the freshman show.

Fox came in at No. 3 with a 3.2/8 for baseball.

At a distant No. 4, NBC earned a 2.6/7. Its freshman comedies 30 Rock and 20 Good Years earned a disappointing 2.3/7 and 2.1/6, respectively.

On The CW, with a 1.9/5 for the night, Next Top Model was the strongest show, earning a 2.5/7 from 8-9 (tying with Fox).