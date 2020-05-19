ABC to Broadcast ‘The Last Dance’

ABC will air 10-part docuseries The Last Dance, about hoops star Michael Jordan, on five consecutive Saturdays beginning May 23. Two episodes will air each night.

The series, about Jordan’s time with the Chicago Bulls, aired on ABC’s corporate sibling ESPN and on Netflix beyond the U.S. Jason Hehir directed it.

“It narrates the story of one of the greatest basketball icons and most successful teams in sports history, Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls, and features never-before-seen footage from the 1997-1998 season as the team pursued its sixth NBA championship in eight years,” said ABC.

The Last Dance has been devoured by sports fans with live sports on hold amidst the pandemic. It premiered April 19.

Mandalay Sports Media produced The Last Dance, in association with NBA Entertainment and Jump 23.