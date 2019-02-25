ABC to Air 'The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story'

ABC will air the documentary The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story Monday, April 29. Lambert, who got his start on American Idol, played with Queen to open the Academy Awards Feb. 24. Queen + Adam Lambert began in 2012 and will tour this summer.

Lincoln Square Productions and Miracle Productions are behind the documentary.

The Show Must Go On chronicles Queen and Lambert first sharing the stage on American Idol in 2009, when Lambert finished as runner-up to Kris Allen. The film follows their “incredible journey,” said ABC, thereafter. It has interviews with Lambert, his parents, and Queen founding members Brian May and Roger Taylor. American Idol judge Simon Cowell, Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters also appear in the film.

Queen’s original singer, Freddie Mercury, died of AIDS in 1991.

Queen + Adam Lambert has performed nearly 200 sold-out shows around the world.

The Show Must Go On: The Queen + Adam Lambert Story is produced by Simon Lupton and Jim Beach for Miracle Productions, and Matt Lombardi is executive producer for Lincoln Square Productions.