‘American Idol’ Returns on ABC March 3

American Idol returns on ABC Sunday, March 3. It is the show’s second season on ABC.

Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie return as judges, and Ryan Seacrest comes back as host.

Radio personality Bobby Bones comes on as in-house mentor.

The two-hour season premiere will feature auditions in Louisville, Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Los Angeles, New York and Denver.

The show had 15 seasons on Fox before shifting to ABC.

American Idol is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle’s Trish Kinane, also showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media’s Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.