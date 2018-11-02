ABC to Air Show Launched Via Facebook on Broadcast

ABC is going to broadcast More in Common, a digital series created for its Localish brand and shown on Facebook Watch.

A compilation special of More in Common stories will be broadcast by ABC’s local stations starting with WPVI-TV, Philadelphia on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET. All eight station will air it on Nov. 4. The show will also appear on ABC’s Live Well digital network from Nov. 4 through Nov. 11

Related: ABC Stations Launch ‘Localish’ for Mobile-Minded Millennials

Since being launched on Facebook Watch, More in Common has racked up more than 10 million video views.

The show features stories of Americans of different backgrounds coming together and finding common ground.

One segment about a former KKK member who befriends a Muslim refugee generated 5.8 million views and is one of the most watched of the funded news shows on Facebook Watch.

Michael Koenigs is the host and executive producer of the series.

“In what seems like divisive times, we’ve found in making More In Common that people gravitate toward stories that celebrate what unites us,” Koenigs said. “We’re excited to bring these compelling stories to a new TV audience and to grow a more accepting and engaged community.”