ABC to Air Comedy Special Focused on Voting

ABC will air VOMO: Vote or Miss Out, a comedy special encouraging viewers to vote, September 14. Kevin Hart emcees the show, which will last an hour. Tim Allen, Whitney Cummings, Will Ferrell, Charlamagne Tha God, Tiffany Haddish, John Hamm, Scarlett Johannson, Larry David, Jay Leno and Jaden Smith are some of the entertainers lined up to perform.

Political figures set to turn up include former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michelle Obama, Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Ann Romney and Cindy McCain. LeBron James will appear too.

“We have a societal responsibility to participate in our country’s democracy,” said executive producer Tom Werner. “This non-partisan special will, through comedy, encourage people to vote this November.”

VOMO: Vote or Miss Out is being created for ABC by ATTN:, a media company aimed at reaching young people on topical issues; sara + tom, the production company founded by The Conners executive producers Sara Gilbert and Tom Werner; When We All Vote and Done+Dusted.

“Voter participation is in ATTN:’s DNA, and we hope that we can create an event that will speak to all generations, young and old, in a way that shows them that by engaging in the political process, we have an exceptional opportunity to have our voices and values reflected at every level of government,” said ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal.