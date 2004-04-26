ABC Ties Knot with Bachelor

ABC has reupped reality franchise The Bachelor, covering two new installments totaling 22 hours of prime time.

The Bachelor is ABC's number-one entertainment program in total viewers and adults 18-49. As part of the deal, The Bachelorette could be back next year as well, but that is contingent upon finding the right girl, said ABC representatives.

The show is hosted by Chris Harrison and produced by Next Entertainment in association with Telepictures Productions. Mike Fleiss executive produces, with Lisa Levenson, Scott Jeffress and Jason Carbone co-executive producers.