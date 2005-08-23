ABC Ties CBS With Cowboy Win

The Cowboys may have toppled the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, but ABC and CBS tied for first among 18-49 year-old viewers in Monday's prime time, according to Nielsen fast nationals ratings.

(Fast nationals ratings are time-period estimates and subject to change, particularly for live programming, after final results are tallied.)

Led by a double dose of Two and a Half Men, CBS’s summer reruns held their own with ABC’s three-hour broadcast of Dallas’ 18-10 pre-season victory over Seattle.

Both networks averaged a 3.1 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo. (CBS had the edge in total viewers with 9.3 million in prime compared to ABC’s 8.8 million.

CBS built throughout the night, airing repeats of King of Queens (2.4/8) at 8 p.m.; Everybody Loves Raymond (2.6/8) at 8:30 ; Two and a Half Men at 9 (3.2/9) and 9:30 (3.7/9); and CSI: Miami (3.3/9) at 10.

In third place, Fox averaged a 2.3/6 in the demo with repeats of Nanny 911 (2.3/7) at 8 and House (2.3/6) at 9. NBC was in fourth with a 1.8/5. At 8, NBC’s Fear Factor posted a 1.7/5, followed by Las Vegas (1.8/5) at 9 and Medium (2.1/6) at 10

UPN finished at .9/3 for the night, ahead of The WB’s .7/2.

UPN aired reruns of One on One (.8/3) at 8, All of Us (.9/3) at 8:30, Girlfriends (1.0/3) at 9, and Half and Half (.9/2) at 9:30.

The WB aired second helpings of 7th Heaven (.8/3) at 8 p.m. and Summerland (.5/1) at 9 p.m.