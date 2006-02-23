ABC Terror Stories Earn Polk Award
ABC correspondents Brian Ross and Richard Esposito have received the George Polk Award for TV reporting for their stories on secret U.S. prisons and CIA investigation techniques.
The journalism excellence awards, named after the CBS correspondent killed in the Greek civil war in 1948, are chosen by a panel of faculty members and/or alumni of Long Island University.
The awards will be given out April 11 in New York.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.