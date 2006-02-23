Trending

ABC Terror Stories Earn Polk Award

By

ABC correspondents Brian Ross and Richard Esposito have received the George Polk Award for TV reporting for their stories on secret U.S. prisons and CIA investigation techniques.

The journalism excellence awards, named after the CBS correspondent killed in the Greek civil war in 1948, are chosen by a panel of faculty members and/or alumni of Long Island University.

The awards will be given out April 11 in New York.