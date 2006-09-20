ABC Teams With Tube

ABC is looking to tap into some of the growing popularity of video community YouTube for help in the November sweeps.

The network is teaming with the year-and-a-half-old video upload site on a promotion, The YouTube Underground Contest--co-sponsored by Cingular--to discover undiscovered bands.

Bands will be encouraged to submit videos to the site between Oct. 2 and Oct. 18, with four winning bands "unveiled" on the last day of the November sweep, November 29th, on ABC's Good Morning America.

Elsewhere on the online video front, Microsoft is reportedly getting into the viral video game with its own Soapbox site.