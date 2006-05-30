ABC Taps Tapper for Expanded Role
ABC News correspondent Jake Tapper has been named senior national correspondent and senior political correspondent.
The busy journalist will remain based in Washington and report for all ABC's broadcasts and broadband platforms.
Since joining the network in July 2003, Tapper has covered the war in Iraq, politics, faith, and values and culture in his tenure at the network. He joined ABC from Salon.com.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.