ABC Talks About Moving This Week Production To Newseum

ABC has been in talks with The Newseum about moving production of This Week With George Stephanopoulos to the Newseum's new digs near the Capitol, a Newseum executive confirms..

Newseum Senior VP Jack Hurley, broadcasting and deputy director of the Newseum, says that no final decision has been made. "We would be delighted to do the program there," he said.

The museum, whose opening date has been pushed back from Oct. 15 to sometime early next year due to construction delays, has been looking to attract news shows to its state-of-the-art, eight-camera, all-digital HD studio.





The new Newseum—the old, Arlington, Va.-based museum closed five years ago—will feature interactive kiosks, touch-screen timelines, 100 miles of fiber-optic cable, the First Amendment etched in stone, numerous galleries and state-of-the-art HD studios to help tell the history, and look into the future of newsgathering.





Hurley said he was disappointed in the delayed opening, saying the museum was ready but that the building was not done and that, when it was, it would still take a couple of months to test out all its features before opening it to the public.