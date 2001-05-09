ABC takes Tuesday sweeps race

ABC's combination of New York cops and wannabe millionaires paid off again for a Tuesday night sweeps win.

NYPD Blue was the top-rated show among adults 18-49 on the night, scoring a 6.2 rating, 16 share in Nielsen fast national numbers with 14.2 million viewers. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? led off the night with 16.8 million viewers. Dharma & Greg hit a 4.8/12 with 11.4 million viewers and What About Joan? followed it with a 4.6/11 and 10.5 million takers. So ABC averaged a 5.2 rating among 18-49ers to Fox's 4.6 and NBC's 4.1, while it also took the night in total viewers, averaging 14 million to CBS's 12 million.

Fox's 70s Show drew a 5.1/16, while Titus hit a 4.7/13 and Dark Angel scored a 4.3/11. NBC's Frasier hit a 6.0/16 with 14 milllion viewers, followed by Three Sisters at 5.1/13 with 10 million viewers. The Fighting Fitzgeralds hit a dismal 2.5/8 with 6.4 million viewers. CBS's Judging Amy drew 13.3 million viewers with a 4.3/12. - Richard Tedesco