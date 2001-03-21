ABC takes Tuesday ratings race

Cops and wannabe millionaires provided ABC a margin of victory in Tuesday night's ratings.

ABC won the night among adults 18-49 with a 5.5 rating over Fox's 4.7 for a rerun lineup in Nielsen fast nationals and topped CBS in total viewers, 14.7 million to 12.5 million. Cop drama NYPD Blue scored a 5.8 rating, 16 share among 18-49ers and drew 13.3 million viewers. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? led off the night for ABC with 20.9 million viewers.

A Macolm In the Middle repeat was the night's high point for Fox with a 4.8/12 and 10 million viewers.

Meanwhile, CBS's 60 Minutes II drew 13 million viewers and Judging Amy drew 13.1 million viewers. - Richard Tedesco