ABC takes Tuesday night

ABC did something unusual Tuesday night: It won the Nielsen Media Research ratings race in

the key demographic categories, adults 18 through 49 and 25 through 54.

ABC did so with two hours of special sweeps programming, including Laverne

& Shirley: Together Again at 8 p.m. and Favorite Stars: Then &

Now at 9 p.m.

Among adults 18 through 49, ABC won four out of six half-hours in prime time,

placing second only to Fox's That 70s Show at 8 p.m. and NBC's

Frasier at 9 p.m.

Only Frasier drew more adults 25 through 54 than the ABC lineup, which

wrapped up with NYPD Blue from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

CBS won the household and total-viewer races for the night and ABC was

second.

The household numbers: CBS 8.5/14, ABC 7.7/12, NBC 7/11 and Fox 4.7/8.

The 18-through-49 numbers: ABC 4.2/11, NBC 4.1/11, Fox 3.7/10 and CBS 3.1/8.

The 25-through-54 numbers: ABC 5.1/12, NBC 4.7/11, CBS 4/10 and Fox

3.8/9.