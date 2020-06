ABC takes Tuesday night

Angst-ridden cops and wannabe millionaires proved a winning combination again for ABC, as it edged Fox in the Tuesday night sweepstakes.

NYPD Blue hit an 8.7 rating, 14 share and drew 12.6 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? drew 16 million viewers. ABC averaged a 4.8 rating among 18-49ers to Fox's 4.7 and NBC's 4.2 and also took the night in total viewers, averaging 13 million to CBS's 11.6 million and NBC's 10.4 million.

That '70s Show scored a 5.6/18, while Titus drew a 5.3/15 and Dark Angel hit a 3.9/11. Frasier was NBC's high scorer with a 6.4/17 and 15.2 million viewers. CBS's Judging Amy pulled 13.8 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco