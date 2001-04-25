ABC takes Tuesday with cops, Millionaire

NYPD Blue and Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? powered ABC to a Tuesday night ratings victory.

NYPD Blue hit a 5.5 rating, 16 share among adults 18-49 and drew 14 million viewers in Nielsen fast national numbers. Millionaire drew 16 million viewers. Dharma & Greg posted a 5.2/14 with 13.1 million viewers, while new sitcom What About Joan drew 11.4 million viewers with a 4.8/13.

ABC scored a 4.7 average rating on the night to Fox's 4.3, and grabbed top spot in total viewers with 14 million to CBS's 11.7 million.

Fox's 70's Show hit a 4.5/15, followed by Titus with a 4.4/13. Dark Angel drew a 4.1/11. CBS's JAG drew 12 million viewers while Judging Amy drew 12.2 million.

Meanwhile, NBC's In Style: Celebrity Moms special hit a 2.9/9 with only 6.7 million viewers.

- Richard Tedesco