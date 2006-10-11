ABC Takes Tuesday

ABC, which has won the first three weeks of the season in the 18-49 demo, continued its winning ways Tuesday night, taking the night in the 18-49 demo with a 4.3 rating/11 share.

Dancing With the Stars was the network's, and the night's, top show with a 4.9/13 from 8 to 9:30. ABC's new Ted Danson sitcom, Help Me, Help You, was flat over last week at an identical 3.1/8, down from its series-premiere 3.6/9, while Boston Legal came in at a 2.9/8, exactly even with last week.

CBS was second with a 3.6/9 to NBC's 3.5/9. CBS' top show was NCIS with a 3.9/11 at 8-9. NBC's best performer was a 4.6/12 for Law & Order: SVU at 10-11. NBC won the three half-hours from 9:30-11, but could not overtake CBS for second due to Friday Night Lights distant third-place with a 2.4/7 at 8-9. That's down from the 2.7/8 it drew for its debut the week before, though up from a repeat of the show the following day, which didn't crack a two rating.

Fox was fourth with a 2.6/7 for its coverage of the baseball game between The Oakland A's and Detroit Tigers, though that number could change when the ratings from the West Coast come in later in the day.

The CW averaged a 1.7/4, even with last week.