ABC takes the gold

For the second straight week, ABC won the weekly ratings race in total viewers and adults 18-49.

For the week ending Aug. 13, ABC averaged a network-best 9.9 million viewers and a 3.4 rating/11 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. ABC's three episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? were enough to help counter CBS' two summer reality series, Survivor and Big Brother.

CBS finished the week in second place in both adults 18-49 (3.1/10) and total viewers (8.9 million).

NBC was third in both categories, averaging 7.8 million viewers and a 3.0/9 for the week. FOX was fourth with 5.8 million viewers and a 2.7/9 in adults 18-49.

UPN topped The WB in both categories, averaging 3.4 million viewers and a 1.4 rating in adults 18-49.

The WB averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.7 million watchers.