ABC Takes BCS on the Road

ABC Sports is taking its college-football studio show on the road during the Bowl Championship Series.

Studio hosts John Saunders, Terry Bowden and Craig James will be live on-site during the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl for both pregame and halftime programs.

Political strategist James Carville also will be on hand during halftime of the Rose Bowl to provide a "rant" on how confusing the whole BCS process is to casual fans. Carville will also do a halftime piece during the Sugar Bowl on the Bayou state’s "obsession" with Louisiana State University football.

Tim Weinkauf produces the studio show; Calvin Haywood directs.