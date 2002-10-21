ABC tags big movies for sweeps

Big-ticket movies will play a big role in ABC's November sweeps plans, with

Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan and The Walt Disney Co.'s Beauty and the

Beast airing back-to-back Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10.

Ryan will be broadcast with all of its scenes intact. The movie will air in

720 progressive high-definition television with accompanying surround sound.

Beauty and the Beast, which simultaneously is being released for a

limited run on DVD, will also air in HDTV with surround sound.

ABC also plans to kick off November sweeps with another big movie: Ridley

Scott's Oscar-winning Gladiator, starring Russell

Crowe.