ABC tags big movies for sweeps
Big-ticket movies will play a big role in ABC's November sweeps plans, with
Steven Spielberg's Saving Private Ryan and The Walt Disney Co.'s Beauty and the
Beast airing back-to-back Saturday, Nov. 9, and Sunday, Nov. 10.
Ryan will be broadcast with all of its scenes intact. The movie will air in
720 progressive high-definition television with accompanying surround sound.
Beauty and the Beast, which simultaneously is being released for a
limited run on DVD, will also air in HDTV with surround sound.
ABC also plans to kick off November sweeps with another big movie: Ridley
Scott's Oscar-winning Gladiator, starring Russell
Crowe.
