ABC tackles ratings with college football
On Wednesday, New Year's Day, the college-football action
during the day carried over to prime time as ABC's Sugar Bowl broadcast won the
night with a 9.2 rating/15 share overall and a 5.7 among adults 18 through 49.
That's according to fast affiliate ratings report from Nielsen Media Research.
CBS finished second among adults 18 through 49 paced by 60 Minutes II,
while a repeat of Law & Order topped NBC's night. The Nielsen fast
affiliate numbers for the night, households: ABC 9.2/15, CBS 7.8/12, NBC
5.8/9 and Fox 3.8/6.
In Nielsen's local metered markets, UPN finished with a 2.6 rating/4 share
household thanks to Enterprise and The Twilight Zone, while The WB Television Network
pulled in a 2.1/3 with Dawson's Creek and Birds of Prey.
New Year's Eve was heavy on repeats, as ABC's comedy lineup and Dick Clark's
annual New Year's Eve show helped to pace the network to a victory among 18- through
49-year-olds.
CBS topped the overall household ratings with a JAG repeat finishing
with the night's best numbers.
ABC finished second with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter as its top performer, and
NBC's top viewing draw was Dateline -- the only nonrepeat other than
Dick Clark.
NBC finished third overall followed by Fox.
Among adults 18 through 49, NBC was second, followed by Fox and CBS. The
Nielsen fast affiliate numbers for the night, households: CBS 4.6/10, ABC
4.1/9, NBC 3.8/8 and Fox 2.4/5.
In Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.3/4 with Gilmore
Girls and Smallville, while UPN's back-to-back episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer
garnered a 1.8/3.
