ABC tackles ratings with college football

On Wednesday, New Year's Day, the college-football action

during the day carried over to prime time as ABC's Sugar Bowl broadcast won the

night with a 9.2 rating/15 share overall and a 5.7 among adults 18 through 49.

That's according to fast affiliate ratings report from Nielsen Media Research.

CBS finished second among adults 18 through 49 paced by 60 Minutes II,

while a repeat of Law & Order topped NBC's night. The Nielsen fast

affiliate numbers for the night, households: ABC 9.2/15, CBS 7.8/12, NBC

5.8/9 and Fox 3.8/6.

In Nielsen's local metered markets, UPN finished with a 2.6 rating/4 share

household thanks to Enterprise and The Twilight Zone, while The WB Television Network

pulled in a 2.1/3 with Dawson's Creek and Birds of Prey.

New Year's Eve was heavy on repeats, as ABC's comedy lineup and Dick Clark's

annual New Year's Eve show helped to pace the network to a victory among 18- through

49-year-olds.

CBS topped the overall household ratings with a JAG repeat finishing

with the night's best numbers.

ABC finished second with 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter as its top performer, and

NBC's top viewing draw was Dateline -- the only nonrepeat other than

Dick Clark.

NBC finished third overall followed by Fox.

Among adults 18 through 49, NBC was second, followed by Fox and CBS. The

Nielsen fast affiliate numbers for the night, households: CBS 4.6/10, ABC

4.1/9, NBC 3.8/8 and Fox 2.4/5.

In Nielsen's local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.3/4 with Gilmore

Girls and Smallville, while UPN's back-to-back episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer

garnered a 1.8/3.